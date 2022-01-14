Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Position Reduced by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its position in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 23.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 67,502 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 20,500 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Square were worth $16,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SQ. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Square by 14.5% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 72,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,577,000 after buying an additional 9,106 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC increased its position in Square by 19.1% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 7,316 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Square by 0.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 898,442 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $219,041,000 after purchasing an additional 3,535 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new position in Square during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Square by 50.5% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 9,447 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,303,000 after buying an additional 3,169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on SQ. Barclays cut their target price on Square from $345.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on Square in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Square from $295.00 to $203.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Square from $350.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised Square from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Square presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.05.

Shares of SQ stock opened at $136.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $63.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 2.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $187.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $231.02. Square, Inc. has a one year low of $133.13 and a one year high of $289.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. Square had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 3.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.49, for a total value of $220,584.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $125,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,094 shares of company stock valued at $8,494,506. 15.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

