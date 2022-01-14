Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.84 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:SRC)

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research note issued on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Tsai expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.84 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Spirit Realty Capital’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SRC. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Spirit Realty Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho upped their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.45.

SRC stock opened at $49.55 on Thursday. Spirit Realty Capital has a 1-year low of $36.95 and a 1-year high of $52.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.32.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.48). Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 26.94%. The company had revenue of $151.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.95 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 49.1% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 34.3% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 67.9% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the third quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Spirit Realty Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $95,000. 93.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.638 dividend. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 202.38%.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance and accounting and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

