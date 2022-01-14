Spectrum Trading Down 22.5% This Week (SPT)

Spectrum (CURRENCY:SPT) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 13th. Spectrum has a market cap of $15,327.98 and $2,756.00 worth of Spectrum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Spectrum has traded 22.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Spectrum coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Spectrum alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000449 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $138.15 or 0.00323161 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00008956 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002460 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001127 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000892 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003946 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000082 BTC.

About Spectrum

Spectrum (CRYPTO:SPT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Spectrum’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,199,987,500 coins. The official message board for Spectrum is medium.com/@spectrumspt . The Reddit community for Spectrum is /r/spectrumSPT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spectrum’s official Twitter account is @SpectrumSPT and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Spectrum is spectrum-token.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Spectrum is a decentralized online shopping using blockchain technology. It is e-commerce without the hefty middlemen fees. The user can see catalogs inventory from different sellers in one location. It enables affiliates to monetize their network and protects buyers and sellers from fraud. “

Spectrum Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectrum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Spectrum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Spectrum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spectrum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.