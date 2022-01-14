Spectris plc (LON:SXS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Spectris plc (LON:SXS) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,051.60 ($41.42).

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SXS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 4,300 ($58.37) price objective on shares of Spectris in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 438 ($5.95) price target on shares of Spectris in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Shore Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of Spectris in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Spectris to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from GBX 3,370 ($45.74) to GBX 3,150 ($42.76) in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 4,370 ($59.32) price objective on shares of Spectris in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th.

Spectris stock opened at GBX 3,524 ($47.83) on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3,655.33 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 3,693.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.13. Spectris has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,945 ($39.98) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 4,167 ($56.56). The company has a market capitalization of £3.91 billion and a PE ratio of 17.81.

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. The company provides products and services, which enable customers to determine structure, composition, quantity, and quality of particles and materials during their research and product development processes, when assessing materials before production, or during the manufacturing process; various range of life science services; products for measurement and control of temperature, humidity, pressure, strain, force, flow, level, pH, and conductivity; and data acquisition, electric heating, and custom-engineered products.

