SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) Sets New 12-Month High at $78.20

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $78.20 and last traded at $77.99, with a volume of 219155 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $77.42.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $72.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRE. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,568,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $168,307,000 after buying an additional 802,826 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 105,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,885,000 after buying an additional 34,742 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 90.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 18,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after buying an additional 8,824 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

