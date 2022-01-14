SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK) Shares Acquired by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp increased its position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,322 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 341 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.22% of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF worth $3,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 6,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 42,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 100.7% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PSK stock opened at $42.44 on Friday. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.91 and a fifty-two week high of $44.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.21.

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

