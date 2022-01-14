Space Cow Boy Price Tops $14.54 (SCB)

Space Cow Boy (CURRENCY:SCB) traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. One Space Cow Boy coin can currently be purchased for approximately $14.54 or 0.00033580 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Space Cow Boy has traded 10.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Space Cow Boy has a total market capitalization of $474,803.82 and $25,341.00 worth of Space Cow Boy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00005411 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002307 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $25.11 or 0.00057986 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001053 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002310 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00006860 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Space Cow Boy Coin Profile

Space Cow Boy (SCB) is a coin. Space Cow Boy’s total supply is 82,315 coins and its circulating supply is 32,647 coins. Space Cow Boy’s official Twitter account is @Oxbull5

According to CryptoCompare, “Space Cowboy aims to be the NFT platform for digital art and assets related to the theme of sci-fi, bulls, and space meme. “

Buying and Selling Space Cow Boy

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Space Cow Boy directly using U.S. dollars.

