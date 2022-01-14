SouthState Corp Sells 65 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

SouthState Corp cut its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WM. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $947,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC grew its holdings in Waste Management by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC grew its holdings in Waste Management by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 3,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its holdings in Waste Management by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 960 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Waste Management by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 7,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 74.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WM stock opened at $155.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $65.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.29. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $109.11 and a one year high of $168.04.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.10). Waste Management had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 27.19%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.69%.

Separately, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.00.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

