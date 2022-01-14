SouthState Corp Reduces Stock Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

SouthState Corp cut its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 307 shares during the quarter. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CARR. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Carrier Global by 72.3% during the 3rd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Carrier Global by 69.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Carrier Global during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CARR. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Carrier Global from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho began coverage on Carrier Global in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Vertical Research downgraded Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Carrier Global from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Carrier Global from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Carrier Global presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.06.

In related news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 33,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.05, for a total transaction of $1,851,667.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Carrier Global stock opened at $52.20 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.29 and its 200-day moving average is $53.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Carrier Global Co. has a 12-month low of $34.21 and a 12-month high of $58.89.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 27.46% and a net margin of 11.08%. Carrier Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. This is a positive change from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is presently 23.90%.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

