SouthState Corp Increases Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

SouthState Corp raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,751 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the quarter. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $2,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ULTA. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 13.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 9,916 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 2nd quarter worth about $128,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 3,465 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 69,612 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $24,070,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the period. 89.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

In other Ulta Beauty news, COO Kecia Steelman sold 5,182 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.30, for a total value of $2,115,810.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary N. Dillon sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.61, for a total value of $20,530,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ULTA stock opened at $374.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.19, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.66. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $276.00 and a fifty-two week high of $422.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $396.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $375.76.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $1.43. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 46.16% and a net margin of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. Ulta Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 17.15 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $490.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $445.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $415.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $449.43.

Ulta Beauty Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

Recommended Story: No Load Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.