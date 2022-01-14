Southern (NYSE:SO) Price Target Increased to $71.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Southern (NYSE:SO) had its price objective hoisted by KeyCorp from $69.00 to $71.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Southern’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.55 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.80 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Southern from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Southern from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Mizuho raised shares of Southern from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Southern from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Southern presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $68.64.

Shares of NYSE SO traded up $0.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $68.57. 294,291 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,238,596. Southern has a 12-month low of $56.69 and a 12-month high of $69.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.67 billion, a PE ratio of 24.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.51.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. Southern had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 11.38%. Southern’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Southern will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.29%.

In other news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total value of $122,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.59, for a total transaction of $171,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,960 shares of company stock valued at $5,296,450 in the last quarter. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its position in Southern by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 7,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Southern by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 66,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,554,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Southern by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $264,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Southern by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 63,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,332,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

