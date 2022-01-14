Southern Energy (CVE:SOU) Stock Price Down 4.9%

Southern Energy Corp. (CVE:SOU) dropped 4.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.39 and last traded at C$0.39. Approximately 37,280 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 119,976 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.41.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$30.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.10.

Get Southern Energy alerts:

Southern Energy (CVE:SOU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 29th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$6.55 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Southern Energy Corp. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southern Energy Corp. oil and natural gas exploration and production company in Canada. Its principal properties are Central Mississippi Assets that covers an area of approximately 31,000 acres containing oil and gas production at Gwinville, Mechanicsburg, Williamsburg and Mount Olive, and Mississippi.

Featured Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.