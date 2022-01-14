South32 (LON:S32) Price Target Cut to GBX 180 by Analysts at Barclays

South32 (LON:S32) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from GBX 200 ($2.71) to GBX 180 ($2.44) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 195 ($2.65) price target on shares of South32 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Shares of LON:S32 traded down GBX 2 ($0.03) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 223 ($3.03). 603,493 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 440,991. The stock has a market capitalization of £10.38 billion and a PE ratio of -74.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 203.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 180.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.48. South32 has a one year low of GBX 141.08 ($1.92) and a one year high of GBX 227.50 ($3.09).

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company primarily in Australia, Southern Africa, North America, and South America. The company has a portfolio of assets producing alumina, aluminum, bauxite, energy and metallurgical coal, manganese ore and alloy, ferronickel, silver, lead, and zinc.

