Sonic Healthcare (OTCMKTS:SKHHY) Lowered to Underperform at CLSA

CLSA downgraded shares of Sonic Healthcare (OTCMKTS:SKHHY) from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Sonic Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $45.75 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.75.

Sonic Healthcare stock traded down $1.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $29.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,216. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.27. Sonic Healthcare has a 12 month low of $23.32 and a 12 month high of $34.30.

Sonic Healthcare Ltd. engages in the provision of medical diagnostics services. It operates through the following segments: Laboratory, Imaging, and Other. The Laboratory segment offers pathology and clinical services in Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, the United States of America, Germany, Switzerland, Belgium, and Ireland.

