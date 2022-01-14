Snowball (SNOB) Price Reaches $0.36 on Top Exchanges

Snowball (CURRENCY:SNOB) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 14th. One Snowball coin can currently be bought for $0.36 or 0.00000838 BTC on popular exchanges. Snowball has a market cap of $2.15 million and $30,631.00 worth of Snowball was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Snowball has traded up 18.5% against the US dollar.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002327 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.17 or 0.00063196 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.56 or 0.00075731 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,270.13 or 0.07606676 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $42,997.05 or 1.00015737 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00008605 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $29.36 or 0.00068303 BTC.

Snowball’s total supply is 17,430,314 coins and its circulating supply is 5,970,196 coins. Snowball’s official Twitter account is @sbtsnowball

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Snowball directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Snowball should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Snowball using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

