Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Director Geoffrey T. Barker Sells 2,250 Shares of Stock

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Director Geoffrey T. Barker sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.45, for a total transaction of $136,012.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of SMAR opened at $61.39 on Friday. Smartsheet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $51.11 and a fifty-two week high of $85.65. The company has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.47 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $70.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.60.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 24.34% and a negative net margin of 29.13%. The company had revenue of $144.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.27) EPS. Smartsheet’s revenue was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMAR. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 2.9% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,504,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,239,000 after purchasing an additional 406,264 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Smartsheet by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,944,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,498,000 after purchasing an additional 266,130 shares in the last quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC grew its position in Smartsheet by 12.9% during the second quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 7,471,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,348,000 after buying an additional 853,946 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Smartsheet by 1.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,347,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,995,000 after purchasing an additional 96,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Smartsheet by 86.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,197,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486,732 shares during the last quarter. 86.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SMAR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Citigroup boosted their price target on Smartsheet from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Smartsheet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 30th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Smartsheet in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Smartsheet from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.29.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

