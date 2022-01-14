SMA Solar Technology (ETR:S92) Given a €43.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €43.00 ($48.86) price objective on SMA Solar Technology (ETR:S92) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank set a €46.00 ($52.27) target price on SMA Solar Technology in a report on Wednesday, November 24th.

S92 traded down €2.90 ($3.30) on Thursday, reaching €33.10 ($37.61). The stock had a trading volume of 745,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,058. SMA Solar Technology has a fifty-two week low of €32.02 ($36.39) and a fifty-two week high of €68.00 ($77.27). The firm has a 50-day moving average of €40.98 and a 200-day moving average of €41.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.73.

SMA Solar Technology AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and sells solar and battery inverters, monitoring systems for photovoltaic (PV) systems, medium-voltage technology products, transformers, and chokes worldwide. The company offers string and central solar inverters for various module types, grid-connection and feeding into stand-alone grids, small house systems, and commercial systems; battery inverters for high-voltage batteries, on- and off-grid applications, commercial and industrial storage solutions, storage solutions, and accessories; and preconfigured system components.

