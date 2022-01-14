SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Stock Holdings Lowered by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC lowered its position in shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM) by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,702 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 8,514 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in SM Energy were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in SM Energy by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,532,927 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $66,817,000 after buying an additional 356,505 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its position in SM Energy by 359.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 71,378 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after buying an additional 55,836 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in SM Energy by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 771,302 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $18,997,000 after buying an additional 26,224 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in SM Energy by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,737,753 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $215,211,000 after buying an additional 312,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in SM Energy by 1,265.7% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 136,642 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,605,000 after buying an additional 126,637 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William D. Sullivan sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.74, for a total value of $1,965,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Rose M. Robeson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total value of $550,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,543 shares of company stock valued at $2,977,330 over the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SM stock opened at $34.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. SM Energy has a one year low of $7.76 and a one year high of $38.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of -7.21 and a beta of 5.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.20.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The energy company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $760.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.81 million. SM Energy had a negative net margin of 26.52% and a positive return on equity of 5.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 170.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SM Energy will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

SM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of SM Energy from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of SM Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of SM Energy from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Cowen raised shares of SM Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $34.25 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of SM Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SM Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which is engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

