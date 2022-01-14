SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $1.78 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of SL Green Realty in a report issued on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Abramowitz now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.78 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.75. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SL Green Realty’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.82 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.32 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.05 EPS.

SLG has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on SL Green Realty from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on SL Green Realty from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on SL Green Realty from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on SL Green Realty from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on SL Green Realty from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.40.

Shares of SL Green Realty stock opened at $81.31 on Wednesday. SL Green Realty has a 52-week low of $59.89 and a 52-week high of $85.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 8.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.50.

SL Green Realty shares are scheduled to reverse split on the morning of Monday, January 24th. The 1-1.030599 reverse split was announced on Monday, January 24th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, January 24th.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $5.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $4.17. SL Green Realty had a net margin of 75.99% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The business had revenue of $205.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. SL Green Realty’s revenue was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $89,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in SL Green Realty by 129.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. 83.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other SL Green Realty news, Director John H. Alschuler, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total value of $449,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.3108 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $3.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. This is a boost from SL Green Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.30. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is currently 39.02%.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

SL Green Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, management and operation of commercial and residential real estate properties. It operates through the Real Estate, and Debt & Preferred Equity Investments business segments.

