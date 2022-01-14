Skye Bioscience, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SKYE) Short Interest Down 93.7% in December

Skye Bioscience, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SKYE) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a drop of 93.7% from the December 15th total of 37,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,680,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:SKYE traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.06. 1,533,608 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,582,601. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 7.61 and a current ratio of 7.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.10. Skye Bioscience has a 1 year low of $0.04 and a 1 year high of $0.26.

About Skye Bioscience

Skye Bioscience, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of cannabinoid-based therapeutics. It focuses on the treatment of a spectrum of diseases, as well as utilizing bioengineering in the drug design. The company was founded on March 16, 2011 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

