Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) Trading 3% Higher

Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ)’s share price traded up 3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $6.25 and last traded at $6.20. 24,277 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 12,486,102 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.02.

SKLZ has been the topic of several research reports. reduced their target price on Skillz from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Skillz in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Skillz in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Skillz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.95.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.25. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of -17.71 and a beta of 0.82.

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $102.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.72 million. Skillz had a negative return on equity of 36.94% and a negative net margin of 36.84%. On average, research analysts predict that Skillz Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Christopher S. Gaffney sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.57, for a total transaction of $2,142,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harry Sloan purchased 80,000 shares of Skillz stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.48 per share, for a total transaction of $998,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 618,560 shares of company stock valued at $7,224,009. 27.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Skillz by 3,100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Skillz in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Skillz in the 2nd quarter valued at $139,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Skillz during the 2nd quarter worth about $165,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Skillz during the 3rd quarter worth about $106,000. 43.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ)

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

