Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) Stock Price Up 3%

Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) shares rose 3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $6.25 and last traded at $6.20. Approximately 24,277 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 12,486,102 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.02.

SKLZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Skillz in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Skillz in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Skillz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, reduced their price objective on Skillz from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.95.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.71 and a beta of 0.82.

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $102.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.72 million. Skillz had a negative return on equity of 36.94% and a negative net margin of 36.84%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Skillz Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Miriam Aguirre sold 70,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total value of $898,664.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher S. Gaffney sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.57, for a total value of $2,142,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 618,560 shares of company stock worth $7,224,009. Insiders own 27.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Skillz by 3,100.0% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Skillz during the third quarter worth $56,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Skillz during the second quarter worth $139,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Skillz during the second quarter worth $165,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skillz during the third quarter worth $106,000. Institutional investors own 43.29% of the company’s stock.

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

