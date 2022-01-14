Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Raises Stock Position in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) by 72.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 102,363 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 43,062 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in CGI were worth $8,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GIB. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in CGI during the first quarter worth about $110,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in CGI by 18.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 218,444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,020,000 after purchasing an additional 34,441 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in CGI by 40.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of CGI by 59.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 3,525 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of CGI by 152.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 52,007 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,721,000 after acquiring an additional 31,416 shares during the period. 51.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE GIB opened at $84.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. CGI Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.58 and a 52 week high of $93.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $86.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.64.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.04. CGI had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 20.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that CGI Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CGI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of CGI in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $85.44 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of CGI from C$125.00 to C$127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$132.00 target price on shares of CGI in a research note on Sunday, November 14th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of CGI from C$129.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.75.

CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology (IT) and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Europe, Canada, France, U.S. Commercial and State Government, U.S. Federal, U.K., Eastern, Central and Southern Europe (ECS) and Asia Pacific Global Delivery Centers of Excellence (APC).

