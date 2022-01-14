Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Decreases Stock Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ decreased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 20.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,453 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $10,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marcum Wealth LLC raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 3.3% during the third quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 10.0% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 35.0% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 8.2% in the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.4% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

ROK stock opened at $330.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $237.13 and a 52 week high of $354.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $341.30 and a 200 day moving average of $319.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.28 billion, a PE ratio of 28.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.37.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.16. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 19.41% and a return on equity of 47.68%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. This is a boost from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is presently 38.65%.

In related news, VP John M. Miller sold 248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.76, for a total value of $85,004.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP John M. Miller sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.39, for a total transaction of $200,634.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,736 shares of company stock valued at $8,842,299. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ROK. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $387.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $315.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $256.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $296.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $378.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $320.76.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient and sustainable production system.

Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.