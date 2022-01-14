Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Decreases Stake in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ cut its stake in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 136,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned 0.16% of YETI worth $11,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in YETI during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of YETI in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in YETI by 76.0% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in YETI by 93.5% in the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in YETI by 24.4% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Get YETI alerts:

In other YETI news, SVP Hollie Sammons Castro sold 13,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,248,585.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total transaction of $2,182,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 97,122 shares of company stock worth $9,411,164. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

YETI stock opened at $72.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.80, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $89.06 and its 200 day moving average is $92.98. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.75 and a 12-month high of $108.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $362.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.27 million. YETI had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 57.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised YETI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. UBS Group increased their target price on YETI from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Cowen dropped their target price on YETI from $118.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on YETI from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on YETI from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, YETI currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.89.

YETI Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for YETI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YETI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.