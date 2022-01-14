Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Cuts Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ cut its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,120 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 29,002 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Humana were worth $9,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Humana by 18.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,241,494 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,534,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612,251 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Humana by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,047,296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,448,139,000 after acquiring an additional 38,633 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Humana by 2.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,624,088 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,493,769,000 after acquiring an additional 156,025 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Humana by 3.9% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,025,016 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,781,940,000 after buying an additional 151,466 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Humana by 3.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,041,766 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $901,182,000 after buying an additional 72,772 shares during the period. 91.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Humana news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 50,006 shares of Humana stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.70, for a total value of $22,737,728.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HUM. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Humana from $494.00 to $528.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Humana from $510.00 to $528.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. UBS Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $486.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a report on Friday, January 7th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Humana from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Humana from $479.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $486.21.

HUM opened at $393.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $439.64 and a 200 day moving average of $432.34. Humana Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $351.20 and a fifty-two week high of $475.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $20.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.91 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 14.95%. Humana’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 20.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Humana’s payout ratio is 13.52%.

About Humana

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

