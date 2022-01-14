Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Buys 421,420 Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) by 316.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 554,716 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 421,420 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned 0.08% of Host Hotels & Resorts worth $9,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HST. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 161.1% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1,599.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 6,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 6,351 shares during the period. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

NASDAQ HST opened at $18.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.65. The company has a market capitalization of $12.90 billion, a PE ratio of -31.70 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 12.04, a quick ratio of 12.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.16 and a 12 month high of $19.02.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.31). Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 6.36% and a negative net margin of 18.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on HST shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Host Hotels & Resorts from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Truist boosted their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.04.

In other Host Hotels & Resorts news, CEO James F. Risoleo sold 7,110 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total value of $121,936.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Featured Story: What do investors mean by earnings per share?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST).

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.