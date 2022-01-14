Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Acquires 9,909 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 200,271 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,909 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in American International Group were worth $10,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in American International Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in American International Group by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,674,812 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $79,721,000 after acquiring an additional 117,205 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in American International Group by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 157,286 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,633,000 after acquiring an additional 15,412 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in American International Group by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,959,310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $188,463,000 after acquiring an additional 276,201 shares during the period. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in American International Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $230,000. 91.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AIG opened at $61.87 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.76 and a 200 day moving average of $54.47. American International Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.80 and a 52 week high of $62.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.37.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. American International Group had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The company had revenue of $11.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.09%.

In other American International Group news, EVP Luciana Fato sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.17, for a total value of $407,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AIG shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of American International Group from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American International Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of American International Group from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of American International Group from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.21.

American International Group Profile

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

