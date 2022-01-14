Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Acquires 1,960 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 11.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,238 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $12,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Align Technology by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 40,476 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,934,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in Align Technology by 115.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 949 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its stake in Align Technology by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 3,650 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,429,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in Align Technology by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 4,319 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,874,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Align Technology by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,905 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,224,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. 84.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ALGN opened at $524.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $638.61 and a 200-day moving average of $654.48. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $494.45 and a 12 month high of $737.45. The company has a market cap of $41.38 billion, a PE ratio of 56.43, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.57.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.27. Align Technology had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 19.70%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $977.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ALGN shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Align Technology from $775.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Align Technology to a “buy” rating and set a $810.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $723.46.

In other Align Technology news, CFO John Morici sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $699.08, for a total transaction of $2,097,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $703.06, for a total value of $3,515,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

