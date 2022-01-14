Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc. is a specialty finance company focused on lending to middle-market companies. Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc., formerly known as TPG Specialty Lending, Inc., is based in San Francisco, United States. “

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on TSLX. JMP Securities upped their target price on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $24.00 to $25.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $23.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sixth Street Specialty Lending presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.88.

NYSE:TSLX opened at $23.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.23. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a fifty-two week low of $20.16 and a fifty-two week high of $24.74.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $71.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.76 million. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 85.14%. Research analysts predict that Sixth Street Specialty Lending will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSLX. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 122.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 172.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the second quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.42% of the company’s stock.

About Sixth Street Specialty Lending

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc acts as private equity fund. The fund target companies operating in the fields health, commercial, internet, industrial, technology serveries. It provides financing for first-lien debt, second-lien debt, mezzanine and unsecured debt and equity and other investments,transaction size between $15 to $350 million, EBTIDA of $10 to $250 million and enterprise value of $50 million.

