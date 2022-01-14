Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) Holdings Raised by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) by 6.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 364,512 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,598 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $38,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 7.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 155,425 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,988,000 after acquiring an additional 10,159 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 1.0% during the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,192 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 1.2% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,379,305 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $147,544,000 after acquiring an additional 16,137 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 18.8% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 34,787 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,842,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 16.1% during the second quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 29,075 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,211,000 after acquiring an additional 4,035 shares during the period. 88.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Simpson Manufacturing alerts:

In other Simpson Manufacturing news, insider Roger Dankel sold 1,500 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.32, for a total transaction of $159,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Karen Winifred Colonias sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.91, for a total value of $1,813,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,800 shares of company stock valued at $2,743,497. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Simpson Manufacturing stock opened at $130.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.16 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.76. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.90 and a 1-year high of $141.26.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The construction company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $396.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.72 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 15.62% and a return on equity of 21.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.23%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Simpson Manufacturing from $120.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Simpson Manufacturing from $135.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Simpson Manufacturing Company Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and markets building and construction solutions. It offers wood construction products which include connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, and lateral systems primarily used to strengthen, support, and connect wood applications in residential and commercial construction, as well as do-it-yourself (DIY) projects; and concrete construction products such as anchor; and repair, protection, and strengthening products for concrete, brick and masonry applications in industrial, infrastructure, residential commercial, and DYI projects.

Read More: Derivative

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD).

Receive News & Ratings for Simpson Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simpson Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.