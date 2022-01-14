Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Shares Bought by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $11,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 373.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 115,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,132,000 after buying an additional 91,429 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 60,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,937,000 after buying an additional 6,946 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 72.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 40,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,290,000 after buying an additional 17,055 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 77.8% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 100,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,146,000 after buying an additional 44,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,288,000 after buying an additional 8,776 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

SPG opened at $162.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $159.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.61. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.31 and a fifty-two week high of $171.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.70). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 41.00% and a return on equity of 53.12%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 106.97%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist increased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $136.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Argus increased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $136.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.44.

About Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

Further Reading: Net Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.