Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) Shares Up 7.4%

Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI)’s stock price shot up 7.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $140.18 and last traded at $138.63. 9,188 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 941,093 shares. The stock had previously closed at $129.08.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $122.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Silvergate Capital from $250.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Silvergate Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a report on Sunday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Silvergate Capital from $181.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Silvergate Capital in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Silvergate Capital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 50.51 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $170.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.58.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.17. Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 43.26% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The firm had revenue of $51.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas C. Dircks sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.11, for a total value of $7,505,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ben Reynolds sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $660,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 174,662 shares of company stock worth $30,889,985. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Silvergate Capital in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Silvergate Capital in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Silvergate Capital in the second quarter valued at $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 50.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 33.3% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

