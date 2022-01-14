Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:SPKB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:SPKB) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,700 shares, an increase of 365.4% from the December 15th total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.5 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HBK Investments L P purchased a new stake in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,900,000. DG Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,030,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,925,000. Finally, Telemetry Investments L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,730,000.

Get Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SPKB opened at $9.72 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.74. Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II has a one year low of $9.61 and a one year high of $10.05.

Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II is a blank check company that focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, and similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.