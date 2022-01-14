Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) Stock Price Down 5.7%

Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK)’s share price was down 5.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $39.64 and last traded at $40.02. Approximately 12,007 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 367,055 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.42.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SILK shares. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Silk Road Medical from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Silk Road Medical from $55.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silk Road Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Argus decreased their price objective on Silk Road Medical from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Silk Road Medical from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -24.54 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 6.62 and a current ratio of 7.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.46.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $24.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.03 million. Silk Road Medical had a negative return on equity of 52.81% and a negative net margin of 54.99%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Erica J. Rogers purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.30 per share, with a total value of $103,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.95, for a total value of $409,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,900 shares of company stock valued at $3,134,282 in the last 90 days. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SILK. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Silk Road Medical by 120.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Silk Road Medical during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Silk Road Medical during the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Silk Road Medical by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Finally, McAdam LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $226,000.

Silk Road Medical, Inc develops and manufactures medical devices to treat neurovascular diseases. Its products include ENROUTE transcarotid neuroprotection system, ENROUTE transcarotid stent system, and ENROUTE transcarotid peripheral access kit. The company was founded by Tony M. Chou and Michi Garrison on March 21, 2007 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

