SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE SSU traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.58. The company had a trading volume of 79,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,934. SIGNA Sports United has a 12 month low of $6.97 and a 12 month high of $10.50.

About SIGNA Sports United

SIGNA Sports United provide sports e-commerce and technology platform. SIGNA Sports United, formerly known as Yucaipa Acquisition Corporation, is based in BERLIN.

