Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sierra Wireless, Inc. is a leading provider of wireless data communications products. The company delivers wireless PC Cards for portable computers, wireless adapters for PDA’s, OEM modules for embedded applications and rugged vehicle-mounted wireless systems. The company is the founding member of the WirelessReady Alliance, an alliance of industry-leading hardware, software and service companies committed to the delivery of complete and compelling wireless data solutions. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on SWIR. TheStreet cut shares of Sierra Wireless from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Colliers Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Sierra Wireless in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.88.

Shares of SWIR stock opened at $16.90 on Tuesday. Sierra Wireless has a 52-week low of $13.10 and a 52-week high of $22.22. The stock has a market cap of $638.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.16 and a beta of 2.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.21 and its 200-day moving average is $17.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $82.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.90 million. Sierra Wireless had a negative net margin of 17.31% and a negative return on equity of 17.47%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Sierra Wireless will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWIR. Trigran Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sierra Wireless by 3.2% in the third quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 4,990,875 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $77,358,000 after purchasing an additional 156,557 shares in the last quarter. Voss Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sierra Wireless by 422.8% during the third quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 1,227,871 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $19,032,000 after acquiring an additional 992,999 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Sierra Wireless by 35.5% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,010,580 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $15,664,000 after acquiring an additional 264,794 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Sierra Wireless by 12.5% during the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 1,000,994 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,629,000 after buying an additional 111,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in Sierra Wireless by 2.4% during the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 965,765 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,341,000 after buying an additional 22,470 shares in the last quarter. 58.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sierra Wireless Company Profile

Sierra Wireless, Inc engages in the provision of device-to-cloud and networking solutions. It operates through the following segments: Embedded Broadband and Internet-of-Things Solutions (IoT). The Embedded Broadband segment is comprised of cellular embedded modules that are typically used in non-industrial applications, namely Automobile, Mobile Computing and Enterprise Networking markets.

