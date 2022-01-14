Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) Given a €75.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €75.00 ($85.23) price target on Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SHL. Credit Suisse Group set a €71.00 ($80.68) price objective on Siemens Healthineers in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays set a €60.00 ($68.18) price target on Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €65.00 ($73.86) price target on Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Tuesday. Nord/LB set a €60.00 ($68.18) price target on Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group set a €59.00 ($67.05) price target on Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €61.30 ($69.66).

Shares of ETR SHL traded down €1.44 ($1.64) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching €60.02 ($68.20). 811,508 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a market capitalization of $67.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.62. Siemens Healthineers has a 52-week low of €41.98 ($47.70) and a 52-week high of €67.66 ($76.89). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €63.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €59.05.

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

