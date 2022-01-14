Showcase (SHO) Price Down 24.2% Over Last Week

Showcase (CURRENCY:SHO) traded down 12.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. One Showcase coin can now be bought for about $0.0047 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Showcase has traded down 24.2% against the dollar. Showcase has a total market cap of $119,470.79 and $42,002.00 worth of Showcase was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002317 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.67 or 0.00064060 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.53 or 0.00075331 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,305.08 or 0.07652999 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00008632 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43,232.56 or 1.00106272 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.60 or 0.00068540 BTC.

About Showcase

Showcase’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,299,553 coins. Showcase’s official Twitter account is @MyShowcase

Showcase Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Showcase directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Showcase should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Showcase using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

