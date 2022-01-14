Short Interest in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI) Grows By 231.4%

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, a growth of 231.4% from the December 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
SBI traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $9.44. 18,567 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,052. Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund has a twelve month low of $8.98 and a twelve month high of $9.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.72.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.0235 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%.
Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Company Profile
Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment company, which engages in the investment that provides common shareholders a level of current income exempt from regular federal income taxes consistent with prudent investing. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
