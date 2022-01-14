Short Interest in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI) Grows By 231.4%

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, a growth of 231.4% from the December 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

SBI traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $9.44. 18,567 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,052. Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund has a twelve month low of $8.98 and a twelve month high of $9.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.0235 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1607 Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,450,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,172,000 after acquiring an additional 12,300 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 361,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,527,000 after purchasing an additional 10,543 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 334,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,259,000 after purchasing an additional 5,706 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 228,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after purchasing an additional 10,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 193,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 15,545 shares during the last quarter.

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment company, which engages in the investment that provides common shareholders a level of current income exempt from regular federal income taxes consistent with prudent investing. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

