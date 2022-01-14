Short Interest in Troika Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRKA) Rises By 289.8%

Troika Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRKA) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 251,800 shares, a growth of 289.8% from the December 15th total of 64,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,150,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ TRKA opened at $1.19 on Friday. Troika Media Group has a 12-month low of $0.97 and a 12-month high of $4.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.45 and a 200 day moving average of $1.72.

Troika Media Group (NASDAQ:TRKA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.35 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRKA. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Troika Media Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Troika Media Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $137,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Troika Media Group by 154.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 31,076 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Troika Media Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Troika Media Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. 0.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Troika Media Group

Troika Media Group, Inc a consultancy and consumer engagement company, provides integrated branding, marketing, research, and data science solutions worldwide. It offers media services and analytics platform, digital marketing, data analytics and reporting, media content for events and hospitality customers, sponsorship partnerships and advertising opportunities, analytics and big data; strategic media buying and planning, design and branding, market research and insights, brand strategy, 360 brand design, advertising and sponsorship integration, brand experience and fan engagement, content creation, and sonic branding and original music services, as well as design, animation, and post production studio services.

