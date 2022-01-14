Short Interest in The Westaim Co. (OTCMKTS:WEDXF) Rises By 206.9%

The Westaim Co. (OTCMKTS:WEDXF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,800 shares, a growth of 206.9% from the December 15th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 88,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Westaim stock opened at $1.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $279.67 million, a PE ratio of 39.21 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.05. Westaim has a twelve month low of $1.84 and a twelve month high of $2.36.

Westaim (OTCMKTS:WEDXF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.05). Westaim had a net margin of 296.80% and a return on equity of 8.15%. The firm had revenue of $0.58 million during the quarter.

The Westaim Corp. engages in the provision of long-term capital to businesses operating primarily within the global financial services industry. The firm invests, directly and indirectly, through acquisitions, joint ventures, and other arrangements. Its investments include Skyward Specialty and Arena.

