Short Interest in The Crypto Company (OTCMKTS:CRCW) Drops By 77.8%

The Crypto Company (OTCMKTS:CRCW) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 77.8% from the December 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS CRCW remained flat at $$3.00 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 21,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,721. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.08 and its 200-day moving average is $2.89. Crypto has a one year low of $0.95 and a one year high of $9.00.
About Crypto
