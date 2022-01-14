Short Interest in The Crypto Company (OTCMKTS:CRCW) Drops By 77.8%

The Crypto Company (OTCMKTS:CRCW) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 77.8% from the December 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS CRCW remained flat at $$3.00 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 21,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,721. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.08 and its 200-day moving average is $2.89. Crypto has a one year low of $0.95 and a one year high of $9.00.

About Crypto

The Crypto Co provides consulting and development services in the digital asset industry. The firm engaged in the business of providing consulting and education services for distributed ledger technologies for the building of technological infrastructure and enterprise blockchain technology solutions.

