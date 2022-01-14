Short Interest in Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAY) Drops By 75.6%

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,700 shares, a decline of 75.6% from the December 15th total of 68,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 155,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy stock remained flat at $$4.42 during midday trading on Friday. 32,041 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,128. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.26. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy has a 12-month low of $4.23 and a 12-month high of $9.01.
About Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy
