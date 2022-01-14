Short Interest in Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAY) Drops By 75.6%

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,700 shares, a decline of 75.6% from the December 15th total of 68,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 155,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy stock remained flat at $$4.42 during midday trading on Friday. 32,041 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,128. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.26. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy has a 12-month low of $4.23 and a 12-month high of $9.01.

About Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy SA engages in the provision of renewable energy services. It operates through the Wind Turbine and Operations Maintenance segments. Its products and services include onshore and offshore wind turbines and service wind. The company was founded by Juan Luis Arregui Ciarsolo on January 28, 1976 and is headquartered in Vizcaya, Spain.

