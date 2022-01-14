Short Interest in Quhuo Limited (NASDAQ:QH) Rises By 240.0%

Quhuo Limited (NASDAQ:QH) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 52,700 shares, an increase of 240.0% from the December 15th total of 15,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 135,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QH. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Quhuo by 149.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 29,058 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Quhuo during the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Quhuo during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

QH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Quhuo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on Quhuo from $8.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th.

QH opened at $0.90 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.33 and a beta of -0.87. Quhuo has a one year low of $0.77 and a one year high of $10.48.

Quhuo (NASDAQ:QH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 28th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.15). Quhuo had a negative net margin of 1.94% and a negative return on equity of 13.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Quhuo will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quhuo Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a workforce operational solution platform in the People's Republic of China. The company provides tech-enabled and end-to-end operational solutions to blue-chip on-demand consumer service businesses in industries with e-commerce exposure, including delivery, ride-hailing, housekeeping, and bike-sharing.

