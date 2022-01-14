Short Interest in Old Mutual Limited (OTCMKTS:ODMUF) Declines By 99.6%

Old Mutual Limited (OTCMKTS:ODMUF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.6% from the December 15th total of 23,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Separately, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Old Mutual in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

ODMUF stock remained flat at $$0.65 during midday trading on Friday. Old Mutual has a twelve month low of $0.65 and a twelve month high of $1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.05 and a 200-day moving average of $0.92.

Old Mutual Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to retail and corporate customers in South Africa and the rest of Africa, and Asia. The company offers life and savings, property and casualty insurance, asset management, and banking and lending products and services. It distributes its products through independent advisers, branches, bancassurance, direct and digital channels, and worksites.

