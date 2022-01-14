Short Interest in OceanaGold Co. (OTCMKTS:OCANF) Decreases By 70.4%

OceanaGold Co. (OTCMKTS:OCANF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,807,300 shares, a drop of 70.4% from the December 15th total of 29,733,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 77,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 113.4 days.

A number of brokerages have commented on OCANF. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of OceanaGold from C$4.75 to C$3.75 in a research note on Tuesday. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of OceanaGold from C$3.50 to C$3.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.43.

OTCMKTS:OCANF opened at $1.62 on Friday. OceanaGold has a 52 week low of $1.37 and a 52 week high of $2.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.83.

OceanaGold Corp. is a multinational gold producer with a portfolio of operating, development and exploration assets. The firm operates through Philippines, New Zealand and the United States geographical segments. It holds interest in Haile Gold Mine, Didipio, Macraes and Waihi projects. OceanaGold was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in South Brisbane, Australia.

