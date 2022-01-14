Short Interest in MDJM Ltd (NASDAQ:MDJH) Decreases By 99.5%

MDJM Ltd (NASDAQ:MDJH) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.5% from the December 15th total of 21,500 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 60,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in MDJM stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in MDJM Ltd (NASDAQ:MDJH) by 118.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.31% of MDJM worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MDJH traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $1.72. 8,435 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,349. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.43 and a 200 day moving average of $4.07. MDJM has a fifty-two week low of $1.62 and a fifty-two week high of $8.60.

Mdjm Ltd. is a holding company. Through Tianjin Mingda Jiahe Real Estate Co Ltd., it provides real estate agency services. Its services include real estate consulting services,and independent training. The company was founded on January 26, 2018 and is headquartered in Tianjin, China.

