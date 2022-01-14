Short Interest in Macquarie Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MQBKY) Drops By 84.0%

Macquarie Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MQBKY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 84.0% from the December 15th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

MQBKY stock traded down $1.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $149.07. 3,715 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,321. Macquarie Group has a 52 week low of $99.37 and a 52 week high of $157.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $148.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.56.

Macquarie Group Company Profile

Macquarie Group Ltd. operates as a non-operating holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, financial, advisory, investment and funds management services. It operates through the following segments: Macquarie Asset Management (MAM), Banking and Financial Services (BFS), Commodities and Global Markets (CGM), Macquarie Capital and Corporate.

