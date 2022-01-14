Short Interest in Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Declines By 85.9%

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a decrease of 85.9% from the December 15th total of 41,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 93,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

ADRNY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Cheuvreux cut Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Oddo Bhf lowered Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize stock opened at $35.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $36.94 billion, a PE ratio of 18.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.31. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a 1-year low of $25.89 and a 1-year high of $35.63.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $21.87 billion for the quarter. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 2.14%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize NV engages in the management and operation of supermarkets and e-commerce business. It operates through the following six segments: The U.S., The Netherlands, Belgium, Central & Southeastern Europe, Other Retail, and Global Support Office. The U.S. segment includes Stop & Shop, Food Lion, Giant & Martin’s, Hannaford, Giant Food and Peapod.

