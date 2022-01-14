Short Interest in Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Declines By 85.9%

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a decrease of 85.9% from the December 15th total of 41,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 93,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
ADRNY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Cheuvreux cut Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Oddo Bhf lowered Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.
Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize stock opened at $35.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $36.94 billion, a PE ratio of 18.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.31. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a 1-year low of $25.89 and a 1-year high of $35.63.
About Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize
Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize NV engages in the management and operation of supermarkets and e-commerce business. It operates through the following six segments: The U.S., The Netherlands, Belgium, Central & Southeastern Europe, Other Retail, and Global Support Office. The U.S. segment includes Stop & Shop, Food Lion, Giant & Martin’s, Hannaford, Giant Food and Peapod.
